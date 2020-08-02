Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The COVID-19 recovery rate of Uttarakhand has reduced by 23 per cent in a month due to the detection of fresh positive cases in the state, said an official.

The recovery rate now stands at 58 per cent, as compared to 81 per cent a month ago.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Increases to 65.44% from 64.53%, Fatalities Decline to 2.13%, Says Health Ministry.

"Recovery rate in the state is now 58 per cent, as compared to 81 per cent a month ago. This is due to the detection of fresh positive cases in the state. The COVID-19 situation and recovery rate in the state will improve in the coming days," said State Chief Secretary Om Prakash.

According to a bulletin of the Health Department, the death toll from COVID-19 is also increasing in the state. As many as 21 coronavirus patients died in the last one week. As on July 24, there were 62 deaths in the state, and the number surged to 83 by Saturday evening.

Also Read | Kamal Rani Varun, Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh, Dies of COVID-19 in Lucknow.

The State Chief Secretary told ANI that due to the detection of new Corona patients, the recovery rate has come down, adding that in the coming 10 days the state of corona infection and recovery rate will likely improve.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active cases of COVID-19 in the state stand at 3,034. As many as 4,330 people have cured/migrated/discharged and 83 people have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)