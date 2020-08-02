New Delhi, August 2: The Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that India's COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 65.44 per cent from 64.53 per cent. The Union government also informed that the ratio for COVID-19 recoveries to deaths stands at 96.84 per cent to 3.16 per cent respectively.

Informing about the latest update, the Union Health Ministry said that India has conducted tests on 1,98,21,831 COVID-19 samples, out of which 4,63,172 samples were tested on Saturday. Among other details, the Ministry stated that the fatalities declined to 2.13 per cent on Sunday. India Reports 54,735 New Coronavirus Cases, 853 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Count Crosses 17 Lakh.

Here's what the Union Ministry said:

Earlier in the day, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 17-lakh mark with a rise of 54,735 cases and 853 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 17,50,723. This includes 5,67,730 active cases (32.43%), 1,145,629 recovered cases (65.44%) and 37,364 deaths (2.13%).

Among the worst affected states, Maharashtra topped the charts with 4,31,719 cases after a rise of 9601 cases in the past 24 hours. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi saw a spike of 5879, 9276 and 1118 COVID-19 cases in just a day. With this, their COVID-19 tally stood at 251738, 150209 and 136716 respectively. States like Arunachal Pradesh, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim registered zero deaths in past 24 hours.

