Chennai, Sep 8 (PTI) Over a three acre land parcel, linked to V K Sasikala, situated at nearby Payyanoor village was on Wednesday provisionally attached by the Income Tax authorities under the prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act.

A Provisional Attachment Order pasted on the premises in the village restrained Sasikala, a former key aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, from transferring the property as per the provisions of the BPTA.

She was eased out of the AIADMK years ago following her incarceration in a Bengaluru jail in 2017 after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case.

The Payyanoor premises reportedly comprises a bungalow as well and in total, the property is worth crores of Rupees.

The 3-acre and 52 cents property purchased in 1994 was attached under Section 24 (3) of the Act, which outlines the procedure.

It says, "Where the Initiating Officer is of the opinion that the person in possession of the property held benami may alienate the property during the period specified in the notice, he may, with the previous approval of the Approving Authority, by order in writing, attach provisionally the property in the manner as may be prescribed, for a period not exceeding ninety days."

Noting that a show cause notice has already been issued to her in respect of the property, the provisional attachment order said the authority is of the opinion that the property may be alienated and hence "it is considered expedient and necessary to provisionally attach the property," under the Act.

She has faced similar action in respect of other properties in recent years.

