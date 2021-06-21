New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asserted that vaccination is an effective protection against COVID-19, adding that Central and State Governments have expanded the scope of the inoculation drive which will help to curb the pandemic.

The Lok Sabha Speaker inspected the vaccination centres for Members of Parliament, their families, and personal staff at North Avenue, South Avenue, and Pandara Road.

After the inspection, he said: "Vaccination is an effective protection against COVID-19. Central and State Governments have expanded the scope of the vaccination drive which will help to curb COVID-19,"

He also appealed to the Members of Parliament to encourage people in their constituencies to make the vaccination drive a success.

Extending greetings on International Day of Yoga, Birla appealed to the people to make yoga a part of their daily routine for a healthier life and healthier society.

This year, the theme of the occasion is 'Yoga For Wellness', and will focus on practicing Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

"Yoga, as a complete process in itself, revitalises our physical and mental health and makes our society balanced and peaceful," Birla said.

Earlier, on the day, Birla performed yoga with his wife Amita Birla and daughter on the lawns of his residence in the national capital. (ANI)

