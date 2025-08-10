Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 10 (ANI): The Vande Bharat Express en route to Amritsar from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station reached its destination on Sunday. The train was virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Bengaluru earlier today.

BJP Punjab State Working President Ashwini Sharma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that devotees can now offer prayers from the Golden Temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple.

"I thank PM Modi for the gift of the Vande Bharat Express that has been given to Punjab. Now devotees can offer prayers at the Golden Temple and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi...The people of Punjab express their thanks to PM Modi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw," Ashwini Sharma told ANI.

Meanwhile, Amritsar MP Gurpreet Singh Aujla congratulated the people of Amritsar and mentioned that the Vande Bharat Express will boost tourism in the region.

"I congratulate the public of Amritsar. This will give a huge boost to the tourism in Amritsar...This was a long-pending demand," Aujla said.

Train Manager Counsellor Ram Paul Sharma said that the Vande Bharat Express will enhance connectivity linking Katra, Jammu, Pathankot, Jalandhar, and Amritsar with speed and comfort.

"The Vande Bharat Express, which started its journey from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, has reached Amritsar...The Vande Bharat Express enhances connectivity, linking Katra, Jammu, Pathankot, Jalandhar, and Amritsar with speed and comfort...India has now become a 'Viksit Bharat,'" Sharma told ANI.

Captain of the Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Amritsar Vande Bharat Express, Amit Saini, said that PM Narendra Modi has fulfilled the long-standing demand of the public by flagging off the train.

"The train has reached Amritsar, and the people are very excited. PM Modi has fulfilled the long-pending demand of the public", he said.

Earlier today, PM Modi also flagged off three new Vande Bharat trains connecting different parts of the country. He added that the commencement of the Vande Bharat service between Bengaluru and Belagavi will boost trade and tourism in Belagavi.

Additionally, Vande Bharat Express trains were launched between Nagpur and Pune, and between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Amritsar.

The Prime Minister noted that these services will benefit lakhs of devotees and promote tourism. He congratulated the people of Bengaluru, Karnataka, and the entire nation for these projects and the new Vande Bharat trains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated the Yellow Line of Bangalore Metro, worth around Rs 7,160 crore, and laid the foundation stone of the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project, worth over Rs 15,610 crore, in Bengaluru, Karnataka today. (ANI)

