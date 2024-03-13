Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 13 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Tuesday that the Vande Bharat Express train will soon operate in Tripura once the electrification work on rail lines is completed, which is in the final stage.

He mentioned that PM Modi has introduced the Northeast HIRA Model.

"We have the Vista Dome, which we never thought of before. Soon, the electrification of the railway will be completed, and the Vande Bharat Express will commence. PM Modi signifies development, and politics is not needed in development. PM Modi always thinks about the people. Our government is transparent, and we will not engage in corruption, nor will we allow others to do so," the Chief Minister said.

While laying the foundation stone for the 50-bedded Sub-Divisional Hospital at Jirania in the West District, Saha mentioned that the condition of hospitals was not as satisfactory in the past, but since the formation of the BJP government, people are receiving quality treatment from healthcare facilities.

The state government has allocated Rs 41.53 crore for the construction of the 50-bed sub-divisional hospital, he said. "Those who are engaged with the construction work must maintain the quality. Everything must be of high quality. PM Modi always stresses that we will not compromise on quality. We don't want any shortages in infrastructure. We have 9 super-speciality facilities at GB Pant Hospital. Earlier, we had to go outside of the state for treatment. Referral cases have also decreased in the state. Many people come to me seeking help for medical purposes. So we launched the Chief Minister Jana Arogya Yojana. To date, around 2.50 lakh people have already enrolled themselves. Our target is 4.15 lakh households," CM said. He said the present state government intends to stay with the people to solve their problems. "We are setting up more than 100 health sub-centres in the state, and the budget has also been allocated. We are working to provide benefits to the last person in society, and in this direction, we are making significant strides. We have set up trauma centres and cardiac centres. In all districts, we will establish trauma centres. We are emphasizing infrastructure development and have undertaken substantial efforts for the welfare of the people," the Chief Minister said. Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Sushanta Chowdhury; Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Kiran Gitte; Director of Health Services, Sanjib Debbarma; and others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

