Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 17 (ANI): A group of Students Federation of India (SFI) activists, the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), staged a protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan while he was attending a seminar at the Kerala university in the state capital on Tuesday.

The protesters created a ruckus at the university premises after they broke through police security to storm the campus at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram.

The incident took place after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who also serves as the Chancellor of the university, participated in an international Sanskrit seminar titled "Global Issues and the Sanskrit Knowledge System", in the Senate Hall of the university's Palayam campus.

Despite intense security protocols laid by police, the SFI activists forcefully opened the closed gates of the campus and ran towards the Senate Hall where the governor was participating in the seminar.

The SFI activists later staged a sit-in at the portals of the Senate Hall. They held a protest march through the campus and went out through the main gate, breaking into a scuffle with the police officials.

Police also used water canons on SFI members marching towards Kerala University for the protest.

Governor Khan, who came out after inaugurating the three-day-long seminar organised by the Sanskrit Department, lashed out at the reporters when they asked questions about the SFI protest.

When asked why the protesters were not arrested, Governor Khan said, "What is my role in it? Why are you asking this question to me? Go and ask the police commissioner. How do I know? I am addressing a meeting."

The Kerala University had already been bracing for the protests ahead of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's scheduled visit to the institution for the first time in two years.

His visit came amid ongoing disputes with the state government and left-wing organisations over vice-chancellor appointments.

The event, organised by the university's Sanskrit Department saw protests from left-wing groups, particularly the CPM, who have been critical of the Governor's approach to VC appointments.

These organisations allege that the Governor has made unilateral decisions regarding university leadership.

Earlier on Monday, Manoj, a syndicate member representing the Left, alleged that the statutory procedures of the university were violated while planning the seminar.

Speaking to ANI, he stated, "We are not against the event, nor are we against the international seminar. However, it has been organised without consulting the syndicate, which is a violation of university statutes," he said.

According to Manoj, the university's statute mandates that any proposal for a seminar or program be presented to the VC and then forwarded to the Finance Standing Committee for approval. He pointed out that this procedure had not been followed.

"There should have been an organising committee for this event, but such a committee was never formed. Additionally, no regular Senate or academic council meetings have been held for the past year. This reflects a broader issue we are concerned about, with a saffronisation agenda being pushed in Kerala University and other state universities, which contradicts the state's higher education policy," Manoj added.

When asked about potential protests during the Governor's visit, Manoj clarified, "The syndicate is not such a body to organize such agitation. We have not yet decided our next step."

In November this year, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan issued orders appointing interim vice-chancellors for the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (KUDSIT) and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) pending regular appointments, according to a statement from the Raj Bhavan.

Kerala Minister of Higher Education R Bindu criticised the Governor for appointing Ciza Thomas as Vice-Chancellor of Kerala Digital University, alleging the decision contravenes a Kerala High Court verdict.

"The Governor's decision to reappoint Ciza Thomas as the Vice-Chancellor of Digital University violates the High Court verdict and the University Act. This appointment was made unilaterally, without consulting the government. The Chancellor is exceeding his authority and advancing the central government's agenda through these actions," Bindu told reporters.

"The state government will pursue legal measures. This appointment appears to reflect the Chancellor's personal preferences. The Governor is acting in a biased manner, metaphorically stabbing the state in the back. Despite the availability of qualified individuals, the Chancellor brings in controversial figures to play roles in these dramatic appointments. By disregarding court directives, the Chancellor is acting defiantly," she added. (ANI)

