Kurukshetra (Haryana), Dec 23 (PTI) Vedas, upanishads and the Bhagawad Gita are the basis on which the Indian Constitution was written and it is secular because the founding fathers who were Hindus believed in these scriptures, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Saturday.

Sarma was addressing the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav at Brahma Sarovar here.

He said unlike Pakistan which has a Constitution built on the edifice of Islam, the Constitution of India was written by those who were Hindus believing in the vedas, upanishads and the Bhagawad Gita.

"Vedas, upanishads and Bhagawad Gita are the basis on which the Indian Constitution was written," he said.

Tracing the centuries-old association of Assam with Lord Krishna, Sarma said he was a 'daamaad' (son-in-law) of Assam as he tied the nuptial knot with Rukmini.

The chief minister said King of Pragjyotispur, Bhagadatta, fought in the great battle of Mahabharata for the Kauravas and his valour and heroism finds special mention in the Bhagawat Gita.

"Pandava warrior Bhim married Hidimba from Assam and out of their wedlock was born a great warrior, Ghatotkacha, who sided with the Pandavas in the great battle in Kurukshetra," he said.

Sarma also mentioned about Pandava warrior Arjun who entered into wedlock in Manipur.

Dwelling at length on the teachings in the Bhagawad Gita, Sarma said in essence it teaches one how to become a complete human being and to be in communion with God.

Exuding optimism, the chief minister said a day would dawn when there will be no Hindus, no Christians, no Muslims once they make the Gita as a way of life, thus helping them to transform into complete human being.

He said Bharat existed 5,000 years ago and its civilisation is very ancient and not that it came into being when the British left in August 1947.

"India is not a nation state. It is a civilisational state," he said.

Sarma said work is worship and that is what the Bhagawad Gita teaches everyone. "There must be total devotion in what you do, whether it be education or serving the nation", he said.

Sarma thanked Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for inviting him and making Assam as a partner state in the festival.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is gaining its moorings in its glorious past and marching forward to make a triumph over adharma (evil), which is the core essence of Sanatan Dharma.

Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the brain behind the International Day of Yoga and Haryana Chief Minister Khattar behind International Gita Mahotsav and that both yoga and the Gita help in moulding a complete human being.

He hoped that the message of the Gita will spread far and wide from the sacred land of Kurukshetra and would further strengthen the edifice of the country.

The International Gita Mahotsav 2023 is taking place from December 7 to December 24 at Kurukshetra, Haryana. As many as 18,000 students took part in the event with 2.5 crore joining online.

They recited 18 shlokas from the Gita which was read out by Swami Gyanendra Maharaj.

The Haryana government has been organising the Gita Mahotsav at the international level since 2016.

