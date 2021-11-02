Muzaffarnagar, Nov 3 (PTI) A gang of inter-state vehicle lifters was busted with the arrest of its three members, police said Tuesday.

The accused Ankit, Vipin Kumar and Suraj are members of the gang active in Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Meerut and Shamli districts, Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijayverghya told media.

Kumar has been booked in six cases for stealing vehicles in the past.

