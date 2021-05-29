Bhubaneswar, May 29 (PTI) Veteran Odia journalist Basant Dash died at a private COVID hospital here, his family said on Saturday.

He was 81 and survived by wife and a son.

Dash tested positive for COVID-19 on May 16 and was in home isolation. He was admitted to the hospital on May 27 as his condition worsened, said his son Chandan Dash.

He breathed his last at 11 pm on Friday.

Dash was a well-known columnist and author, besides being a well-regarded journalist. His contribution to the Odia language got him several awards.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik were among the notable personalities who expressed grief over Dash's demise.

The Odisha Union of Journalists (OUJ) also condoled the death.

Odisha has lost 34 journalists in the second wave of the pandemic. Seven others had died in the first wave last year, as per official sources.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)