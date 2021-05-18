New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday appealed to people to donate for the rehabilitation and welfare of those affected by the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

VHP central secretary general Milind Parande said that thousands of people have been affected by the post-poll violence in the state which recently voted the TMC back to power.

"More than two thousand Hindus have been forced to become internally displaced persons and take refuge in Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand," he said.

In a statement, the VHP shared the details of its bank account and that of Bharat Kalyan Pratisthan, urging people to extend "wholehearted and open-handed support" to those hit by the political violence in West Bengal.

Arrangements of homes for the homeless, giving life and living to "orphaned children", treatment of the injured, fighting "false cases" lodged against Hindus, helping victims restart their businesses and "building up the power of deterrence and formidability of the Hindu society are many such tasks" which have to be undertaken in the state as part of the plan for the rehabilitation and welfare of the victims, the VHP added.

The organisation had last week sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention in the post-poll violence in West Bengal, alleging that the BJP workers were being attacked in the state.

The VHP had also urged the judiciary to take cognisance of the incidents, claiming that several people had been "badly affected" and their shops and houses vandalised.

The outfit had also said in a statement that the state government should rise above "petty politics" and make arrangements for the victims.

