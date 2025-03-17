Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal on Monday intensified their demand to remove Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

The organisation held a protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan demanding that the government remove Aurangzeb's tomb.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Bill 2024: AIMPLB Holds Protest Against Waqf Bill at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Opposition Terms Legislation 'Biggest Attack' on Muslims (Watch Video).

VHP leader Siraj Nair told ANI that Aurangzeb was a symbol of terror who should not have his grave in the land of Maharashtra.

"The demand is that the grave of Aurangzeb should be removed from Maharashtra. Aurangzeb was a symbol of terror, who destroyed thousands of temples and forced the conversion of lakhs of people. He inflicted torture on Chhatrapati Sambhaji for 40 days and then killed him. A terrorist like Aurangzeb should not have his grave in the land of Maharashtra. We demand that it should be removed, otherwise, VHP and Bajrang Dal will carry out Kar Seva," Nair said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 17th Roza of Ramzan on March 18 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said that no one wants to glorify Aurangzeb and if Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wants the tomb to be removed, then it should be removed.

"The government's job is to maintain law and order. Fortunately, the Chief Minister is also the Home Minister. With folded hands, I would request that you take this state on the path of development. Following the slogan given by Modi ji, "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas," Devendra ji, you should also focus on development. No one wants to glorify Aurangzeb. He was neither a respected person for Hindus nor Muslims," Dubey said.

"We would request the government that since the grave falls under ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) if you feel it should be removed, you are free to do so by making changes in the law. If you think it should not be removed, then don't, but please do not disturb the peace of this state," the Shiv Sena (UBT) said.

Congress MP Kalge Shivaji Bandappa said that these are historical places which will tell the generations to come about India's History.

"This cannot go on like this. These are all historical places, and the history of India will be understood by the generations to come through these places. I believe that removing it would mean erasing history. These things should remain because they help people understand the reign of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Sambhaji in a better way," Bandappa said.

Earlier today, reacting to the demands by Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal to remove Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that the tomb is a symbol of the bravery of Marathas, and future generations should know about it.

Sanjay Raut said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a brave warrior and he fought to establish Swarajya. Aurangzeb's tomb is there in Maharashtra but this memorial tells about the bravery of Marathas. The next generation should know how the Marathas fought against the Mughals. They could not gain victory over the Marathas and finally tomb was built. Now, people who do not know history are asking to remove the tomb."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh asserted his resolve to make India a "Hindu Rashtra" while demanding that Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb at Khuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra be "eliminated".

"The Hindus in Maharashtra want that Aurangzeb's grave should be eliminated from the state. Kab tutegi Aurangzeb ki kabr? I have only resolve now - to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra' and remove Aurangzeb's grave," Singh said while addressing the gathering in Pune.

Vishva Hindu Parishad Kshetra Mantri for Maharashtra and Goa, Govind Shende on Monday said that they will go on a statewide protest and march towards Sambhajinagar.

"Considering Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary (as per 'Tithi'), today's date has been chosen for the protest... He tortured Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for 40 days before killing him... If someone worships a cruel ruler and makes him an icon, then that is unacceptable... We demand that this symbol of slavery (Aurangzeb's grave) has to be removed... Why should any signs of him be here?" Shende told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol supported the demand of VHP and RSS and said, "Their demand is totally right. Aurangzeb committed atrocities on the people of Maharashtra, vandalised the temples."

"The people who are opposing the removal of the tomb (of Aurangzeb), they are fools...In his 27 years of rule, Aurangzeb forced many Hindus to convert their religion and vandalised many temples...It is not right to spend lakhs of money on the tomb of Aurangzeb," said Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav on the controversy surrounding Aurangzeb's tomb. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)