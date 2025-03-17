New Delhi, March 17: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has ramped up its protest against the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, with several Opposition leaders labeling it a "black Bill" that seeks to unjustly confiscate properties of the Muslim community. While the BJP stands firm on the necessity of the Waqf Bill, claiming it will safeguard national interests, the political and social divide on the matter continues to widen, setting the stage for a prolonged confrontation.

The Waqf Bill, which is designed to amend existing laws governing properties donated for religious or charitable purposes, has sparked a fierce backlash from the Muslim community. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi voiced strong objections to it, questioning the legal reasoning behind certain provisions. "You say no oral gifts can be made to mosques, but then how can personal property transfers to children be allowed? Which law are you invoking here?" Owaisi said, arguing that the amendments would create confusion and undermine the Waqf system's integrity. AIMPLB Holds Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 at Jantar Mantar.

AIMPLB Ramps Up Stir Against Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

#WATCH | AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi joins All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) protest against Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi pic.twitter.com/NdWhtJtqb9 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

'Not a Democratic Process': SP Slams Waqf Amendment Bill

The Samajwadi Party has also been vocal in its Opposition to the Bill. Fakhrul Hasan Chaand, a prominent leader, criticised the Bill for disregarding suggestions put forward by various stakeholders. "The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) ignored key feedback because its chairman is a BJP member. This is not a democratic process," said Chaand. The Samajwadi Party, along with other Opposition parties, has pledged to continue protesting until the Bill is withdrawn.

Congress Expresses Concern Over Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

The Congress party has also criticised the Waqf Bill. Nizam Uddin Bhat, a Congress MLA, expressed concern over the Bill's implications for religious freedom and the rights of minority communities. "This interference is unfair. Every religion must be allowed to manage its properties without governmental intrusion. The Bill is a violation of equal rights," he said. Ujjwal Raman Singh, a Congress MP, echoed these sentiments, calling for more inclusive discussions. "The concerns of a large section of the population remain unaddressed. The Waqf Bill cannot be deemed complete without the consensus of all parties involved. A majority-driven decision might pass the Bill, but it won't necessarily create a just law," Singh warned. Waqf Amendment Bill 2024: Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Says ‘Will Oppose Waqf Bill, Move Supreme Court if Passed’.

BJP Defends Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

On the other hand, BJP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Gulam Ali Khatana, have vehemently defended the Waqf Bill. Khatana emphasised that any misappropriated Waqf property would not be left unaddressed. "The property that has been looted — our Prime Minister is not going to let it go easily," he declared. His statements reflect the government’s position that the Bill aims to reclaim Waqf properties that have been allegedly misused or encroached upon. Religious leaders have also become key figures in the protests. Maulana Kalbe Jawad, an influential Shia cleric, harshly criticised the Bill, calling it a "destructive" piece of legislation. He compared the Bill to a "snake," suggesting it was a dangerous manoeuvre aimed at undermining the Muslim community's rights.

The Maulana also took issue with the Bill’s demands for documentation of Waqf properties, pointing out the absurdity of asking for proof of ownership for centuries-old religious sites. "They’re asking for papers from us, but will they ask the same from the temples? This is discriminatory," he remarked, stressing the unfairness of the Bill’s provisions.

Amanatullah Khan, another political leader, echoed these sentiments, describing the Bill as a "conspiracy to seize land" from the Muslim community. "This Bill is part of a larger agenda to occupy Waqf properties. If they need to create pressure, they will do so, even if it means using force," Khan alleged, further fuelling the concerns that the Bill could lead to the unlawful appropriation of religious assets.

Mohammed Adeeb, former Rajya Sabha MP and Chairman of Indian Muslims for Civil Rights, issued a stern warning to JPC chief Jagdambika Pal, stating that if the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is implemented, the consequences would be dire. He described the Bill as the biggest attack on Muslims to date, adding, "If Muslims don't rise and take action now, it’s frightening to imagine what their future will be like in this country."

As protests continued at Jantar Mantar, tensions flared when three individuals, allegedly from Meerut, arrived at the demonstration and began shouting "Jai Shri Ram" slogans. Their slogans, in response to the Muslim protesters raising the chants of "Nara-e-Takbeer" and "Allah hu Akbar," escalated the situation. The three individuals expressed their support for the BJP government's stance on the Waqf Bill and called for the abolition of the Waqf Board. This led to a temporary clash, with the police intervening to de-escalate the situation. Three people were detained for disturbing public peace and taken into custody for further questioning.

