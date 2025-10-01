Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 1 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), has been providing strong support for the establishment of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for fruits and vegetables, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) statement.

Under MIDH, a total of 58 CoEs have been approved across various states in the country, out of which Gujarat has 4 CoEs for fruits and vegetables.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Mysuru: Minor Girl Rescued After Police Bust Superstition-Based 'Virgin' Prostitution Ring in Karnataka, 2 Arrested.

The Government of India has entered into bilateral cooperation agreements with Israel, the Netherlands, and New Zealand for the establishment of CoEs. Additionally, CoEs are also established with technical assistance from Indian Research Institutes, such as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in Delhi.

The objective of CoEs is to serve as hubs for demonstration, training, and dissemination of the latest technologies in horticultural production. They play an important role in promoting capacity building, supplying planting materials, and supporting farmers in adopting modern technologies. By bridging the gap between research and field-level practices, CoEs ensure higher productivity, better quality, and long-term sustainability in the horticulture sector.

Also Read | Nagarjuna Gets Personality Rights Protection: Delhi High Court Issues Restraining Order on Unauthorised Use of Telugu Superstar's Voice, Face Without His Consent.

The CoE encourages innovation and promotes self-reliance while also generating economic benefits for farming communities. They showcase modern agricultural practices and provide hands-on training to farmers, entrepreneurs, and extension workers. Through these efforts, CoEs have become a key component in transforming India's horticulture sector.

In North Gujarat, there are two CoEs for the horticulture development aims for works on applied research, crop standardisation, and technology adoption. The centres also provide technical advisory services and produce quality planting materials to enhance crop productivity.

Since its inception in 2015, the Centre of Excellence for Protected Cultivation and Precision Farming on Vegetables at Vadrad, Sabarkantha, has carried out several impactful initiatives. Under its planting material programme, the centre has produced more than 14 million vegetable seedlings, supporting large-scale adoption of improved varieties. Every year, the centre organises 18 frontline demonstrations to showcase advanced cultivation practices, along with training programmes and exposure visits that have benefitted more than 1,13,455 farmers and officers.

During these visits, participants gain first-hand experience of innovative techniques. In addition, the centre conducts residential training programmes to strengthen knowledge sharing, and regularly organises workshops as well as Training of Trainers (ToT) programmes. Collectively, these activities have made the Centre of Excellence a hub of technology transfer and skill development for the horticulture sector.

According to the release, the CoE also focused on large-scale production of vegetable seedlings. These seedlings exhibited high germination rates, in some cases reaching up to 90%, thereby ensuring improved productivity for farmers.

The infrastructure of the 'Centre of Excellence of Vegetables and Citrus' in Visnagar, Mehsana district, includes modern protected cultivation facilities. It has two Net houses spread over 1,800 sq. m., four poly tunnels covering 1,800 sq. m., and a fan-pad poly house of 1,100 sq.m. for controlled crop production. The centres test new lemon varieties that are suited to the local climate. They raise healthy, disease-free seedlings and demonstrate modern farming technologies, including drip irrigation, fertigation, and protected cultivation.

To strengthen farmers' knowledge, this centre offers training programmes covering a diverse range of topics, including citrus crop production, nutrient management, pruning, nursery management, pest control, and organic farming. Also, specialised training is offered for landless farm labourers, enhancing their livelihood opportunities. These initiatives provide farmers with practical knowledge and support them in adopting effective cultivation practices.

The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (North Gujarat, Mehsana district), scheduled for 9-10 October, will showcase horticultural development and networking opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs in North Gujarat. Through wide-ranging activities, these CoEs in North Gujarat continue to play a transformative role in advancing horticulture, empowering farmers, and contributing to the vision of a modern and self-reliant agriculture sector. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)