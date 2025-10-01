Mysuru, October 1: A "virgin" sex racket exploiting minor girls for prostitution has been busted by Mysuru city police in Karnataka, resulting in the arrest of two people. The accused allegedly demanded INR 20 lakh per arrangement, targeting clients who believed in a superstition that "sex with virgin girls could cure mental illnesses". The breakthrough came after the NGO Odanadi Seva Samsthe received intelligence about the racket and alerted the police. A decoy operation was set up in Mysuru, leading to the arrest of Shobha, a Bengaluru resident, and her accomplice Tulsi Kuma. The police also rescued a class 6 student.

As per an Indian Express report, the operation was carefully planned in coordination with Odanadi Seva Samsthe and the Vijayanagar police. An NGO staff member posed as a potential client to gain Shobha’s trust and arranged for the minor girl to be brought to Mysuru. The accused initially tried to mislead the authorities, giving conflicting details about the girl’s identity, claiming she was her daughter, niece, and later, her adopted daughter. Sex Racket Busted in Delhi: Police Busts Prostitution Ring in Swaroop Nagar, Minor Among 5 Rescued.

During the decoy operation near the Government Girls’ Home in Vijayanagar, Shobha arrived with the girl and a male companion, later identified as Tulsi Kumar. The police immediately encircled the area as negotiations were underway, and Shobha allegedly demanded INR 20 lakh for the arrangement. Eventually, both Shobha and Tulsi Kumar admitted their involvement in the sex racket. Sex Racket Busted in Surat: Anti-Human Tracking Unit Busts High-Profile Prostitution Ring After Hotel Raid; 9 Accused Held, 13 Thai Women Rescued.

The rescued minor girl was taken into protective custody and later placed in a government-run home for her safety. The Vijayanagar police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations to trace how Shobha initially contacted the girl. Authorities are also probing the full extent of the racket and whether more victims were involved.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

