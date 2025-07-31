Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Vice-Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, on Thursday, took over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Western Naval Command at a ceremonial parade held in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan took over the post from Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his distinguished service and is a specialist in communication and electronic warfare.

He has held several key operational, staff, and training appointments in his naval career, including the Command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and INS Vinash; the missile corvette INS Kulish; the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore; and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

He has headed the Work-Up Organisation of the Navy as the Flag Officer Sea Training, after which he was privileged to be appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet. After commanding the Sword Arm, he was appointed as the Flag Officer Offshore Defence Advisory Group and Advisor, Offshore Security and Defence to the Government of India, a press release by the MoD said.

On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral, the Flag Officer was Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command and Controller of Personnel Services at NHQ. Prior to his current assignment as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, he served as Chief of Personnel at NHQ.

He has also served as the Chief Staff Officer (Training) at Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, Kochi, and played a key role in the conduct of training across the Indian Navy. He was also instrumental in raising the Indian Naval Safety Team that oversees operational safety across all verticals of the Navy. (ANI)

