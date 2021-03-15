Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of Western Naval Command embarked Western Fleet ships at sea for two days.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral embarked on Western Fleet ships on March 12 and March 13.

The Admiral, on his maiden visit after assuming charge as FOC-in-C (W), embarked multiple ships at sea and reviewed the operational readiness of the Sword Arm of the Indian Navy.

He also interacted with officers and men on onboard ships.

FOC-in-C of Western Naval Command was also on a two-day visit to the Karwar Naval Base. He was accorded a Guard of Honour.

According to another statement issued by the Indian Navy, the Admiral reviewed the operational preparedness of ships and units based at Karwar.

"He was also briefed on the progress of infrastructure development through Project Seabird Phase II-A," the statement read.

The FOC-in-C also interacted with the officers, sailors, DSC jawans and civilian staff of the Karnataka Naval Area. (ANI)

