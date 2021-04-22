New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday condoled the demise of CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury's son due to COVID-19.

Ashish Yechury died of COVID-19 this morning at a Gurgaon hospital.

"Deeply shocked and anguished by the untimely passing away of Ashish Yechury, son of Shri Sitaram Yechury due to COVID-19," the vice president secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

"My heartfelt condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury garu and all other family members in this hour of grief," Naidu said.

Ashish, the 35-year-old son of the CPI(M) general secretary, died after a two-week battle with coronavirus.

