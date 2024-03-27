New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday called for economic nationalism while noting that the temptation of making a "quick buck" by importing foreign goods could snatch employment opportunities from lakhs of Indian manufacturers.

Stressing that empowering women is an investment in the present and future of the world, he also said that women have to claim their position and have to go a long way.

Also Read | Cyber Fraud in Pune: Fraudsters Dupe Chartered Accountant of Rs Three Crore in Online Investment Scam in Baner; Investigation Launched After Six Cases Registered in 48 Hours.

Addressing the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) here, Dhankhar asserted that by promoting equal opportunities, breaking down barriers and amplifying the voices and achievements of women, "we create a society that is not only fairer and more just, but also prosperous and sustainable".

He said economic nationalism was as essential as nationalism as it would help the country save millions in foreign exchange.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Kallakurichi District Collector Releases 'Invitation Card' for Voters, Urges not to accept gifts or cash in return for votes.

One must not yield to the temptation of making a quick buck at the cost of the country by importing the same goods which are being manufactured in India, the vice president said, adding that he felt that by importing such articles, employment of lakhs of local manufacturers was being snatched.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)