Pune, March 27: A wave of cyber fraud has swept through Pune, leaving several victims reeling from significant financial losses. Among those affected, a chartered accountant from Baner stands out, having lost a staggering Rs three crore between January and February this year after being enticed by promises of high returns on online investments. Similarly, an officer from the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla fell prey to the scheme, losing Rs 57.2 lakh between February 19 and March 23.

Additionally, a housewife from Ganeshkhind Road suffered losses amounting to Rs 47 lakh, while three software engineers collectively lost Rs 92.5 lakh. According to a Time of India report, authorities have swiftly responded to the escalating situation, with FIRs filed in all six cases within the last 48 hours. The cybercrooks' modus operandi involves luring victims with enticingly high returns in online share trading and manipulating online screen platforms to create a false sense of security for investors. Cyber Fraud in Pune: Fraudsters Create Counterfeit Website and App Dupes Contractor of Rs 3.25 Crore in Wakad, Investigation Launched.

The surge in online share trading frauds is evident from statistics provided by the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad police, with cases skyrocketing from 53 in 2023 to a staggering 204 in the first three months of 2024. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade attributes this alarming rise to the exploitation of people's desire for quick financial gains, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the report, investigations have revealed that fraudsters are utilising servers based in foreign countries and employing local individuals with bank accounts to facilitate fraudulent transactions. Cyber Fraud in Pune: Fraudsters Use Voice Modulation to Pose as Brother, Dupe Woman of Rs 6.7 Lakh; Investigation Underway.

Victims are often lured through scripted messages on online platforms, making them easy targets for financial exploitation. Efforts are underway to establish the money trail in these cases, although victims find themselves outside the purview of SEBI regulations, rendering them unable to claim refunds. Cybercrime experts like Sandip Gadiya actively pursue leads, seek transactional details, and collaborate with messaging application offices to track the perpetrators.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2024 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).