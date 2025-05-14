New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, will be on a one-day tour to Jaipur, Rajasthan, to inaugurate the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Memorial Library on the occasion of Former Vice-President's death anniversary in Jaipur, as per a release.

Bhairon Singh Shekhawat served as the 11th Vice-President of India, and ex-officio Chairman, Rajya Sabha from August 19, 2002 to July 21, 2007.

Shekhawat began his career in public life as a Member of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in 1952, and later served as Chief Minister of the state of Rajasthan for three terms.

On the occasion of the 15th death anniversary of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, the Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will depart from Delhi to Jaipur by special aircraft to attend an event scheduled at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium via helicopter.

On this occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajanlal Sharma, Member of Parliament Madan Rathore, and other distinguished guests will attend the event.

Earlier, VP Dhankar met Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and discussed the issue of water supply in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Churu districts.

According to sources, the first joint meeting of the task force formed by the Rajasthan and Haryana governments for the implementation of the Yamuna Water Agreement was held on April 7 of this year, and the second joint meeting was conducted on April 25. A consultant will soon be appointed to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

It is worth noting that Jhunjhunu is the home district of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has consistently worked towards resolving various regional issues, especially those related to agriculture and farmers. Recently, farmers have been protesting at Lal Chowk in Chirawa, demanding Yamuna water. This historic project aims to ensure drinking water supply, particularly to the water-scarce districts of Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Churu.

Given the recent developments, the prospects for the ground-level implementation of the Yamuna Water Agreement have strengthened. Vice President Dhankhar's persistent efforts for a permanent solution to the region's water crisis have significantly advanced the realisation of this project.

It is important to recall that under an agreement signed in 1994 between Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi, a total of 11,983 MCM of Yamuna river water was allocated, out of which Rajasthan was allotted 1119 MCM annually. (ANI)

