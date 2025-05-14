‘Fake News’: Karnataka Cop Debunks Viral X Post Falsely Claiming Attack on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s House by RSS Activists in Belagavi

Mumbai, May 14: A top police officer from Belagavi has made a strong denial of a false post on X (formerly Twitter), which falsely stated that RSS supporters vandalised the house of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi in Karnataka. The post, which has since been removed, tried to create unrest against the backdrop of tensions with Pakistan.

The Belagavi Superintendent of Police explained, "This is fake news." I, as the SP of Belagavi, advise all the individuals responsible for generating and posting this false information to remove it forthwith." The fake post started from an account called Anis Uddin, with its location given as British Columbia, Canada. ‘Sister of Terrorists’ Remarks: BJP Leader Vijay Shah’s Veiled Comment on Colonel Sofia Qureshi Sparks Major Row; He Apologises, Congress Seeks Ouster.

‘Fake News’: Karnataka Cop Debunks Viral X Post Falsely Claiming Attack on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’

This is a fake news. As SP of the Belagavi i would like to warn the persons involved in ceeating this post which is fake to delete it immediately. — Bheema, IPS (@Bheemas007) May 13, 2025

The account, with 31 followers and 405 accounts followed, seems to share pro-Pakistan material often. Its cover photo features images of Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, current Army Chief General Asim Munir, and other senior Pakistani military officials. ‘My Great-Grandmother Was With Rani Laxmi Bai’: Old Video of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Resurfaces After She Briefs Media About Operation Sindoor.

Col Sofia Quraishi, one of the two female officers who spoke to the media immediately after India's Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, was commissioned in the Indian Army's Corps of Signals in 1999. In 2016, she made headlines by becoming the first-ever female to command a multinational military exercise.

Fact check

