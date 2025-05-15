New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will be on a one-day tour to Jaipur. During the visit, Dhankhar will inaugurate the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Memorial Library on the occasion of former Vice-President's death anniversary in Jaipur.

The Vice President will be accompanied by his wife, Sudesh Dhankar.

On the occasion of the 15th death anniversary of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Dhankar will depart from Delhi to Jaipur by special aircraft to attend an event scheduled at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium via helicopter, according to the Vice President's Secretariat.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore and other distinguished guests will also attend the event.

Bhairon Singh Shekhawat served as the 11th Vice-President of India, and ex-officio Chairman, Rajya Sabha from August 19, 2002 to July 21, 2007. Shekhawat began his career in public life as a Member of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in 1952, and later served as Chief Minister of the state of Rajasthan for three terms.

Earlier, VP Dhankar met Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and discussed the issue of water supply in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Churu districts.

According to sources, the first joint meeting of the task force formed by the Rajasthan and Haryana governments for the implementation of the Yamuna Water Agreement was held on April 7 of this year, and the second joint meeting was conducted on April 25. A consultant will soon be appointed to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR). (ANI)

