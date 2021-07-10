New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday stressed on the need to remove vaccine hesitancy among sections of people and called for concerted efforts to counter fake news as well as dispel myths related to COVID-19.

Noting the effect of mental stress and fear among people, he said misinformation on Covid and vaccination is a matter of serious concern.

The vice president urged icons in different fields, doctors and others to dispel fears and create awareness among the people on the importance of vaccination.

Pointing out that India is implementing the world's largest vaccination drive, Naidu emphasised that every Indian has a social responsibility to get vaccinated and encourage others to immunise themselves, an official statement said.

Vaccination drive should become a peoples' movement and it should be led by the youth, he said.

He made these remarks in Hyderabad at the release of a book 'Kotha (Corona) Kathalu', an anthology of 80 short stories on Covid in Telugu by eminent authors from across the world.

Naidu suggested people to adopt five principles to combat the pandemic -- leading an active lifestyle that includes regular physical exercise or yoga, seeking spiritual solace, consuming healthy nutritious food, observing Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently and to always protect and live in harmony with nature, the statement said.

Asserting that India has fared reasonably well in tackling the pandemic in spite of its huge population and lack of adequate health infrastructure, he commended the efforts of scientists, doctors, health workers and others in playing an invaluable role in containing the spread of coronavirus.

Naidu pointed to the importance of mental health as a public health issue in the wake of the pandemic and the need to address it in a holistic manner.

He said meditation and spirituality would help in maintaining a balanced life.

Highlighting the importance of consuming a balanced diet, he cautioned people, particularly the youth, against becoming addicted to fast food.

