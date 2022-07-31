Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 31 (ANI): Highlighting the importance of a safe and enabling environment for women empowerment, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called upon the police forces to be extra sensitive in matters relating to crimes against women.

Addressing the police personnel after presenting Presidential Police Colours to Tamil Nadu Police in Chennai on Sunday, Naidu said, "Women form half of our population but a lot still remains to be done to provide them equal opportunities on various fronts."

Also Read | Monkeypox in India: Youth Dies With Monkeypox-Like Symptoms in Kerala, State Govt Orders Probe.

Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of cybercrime and other modern-day offences such as online frauds and transboundary crimes, the Vice President exhorted our police forces to skill and equip themselves to deal with these 21st-century crimes in an effective and speedy manner.

"Upgradation of skills, improvement of infrastructure facilities, and change of attitude of the Police force are key elements in the modernisation of the Police," he said.

Also Read | 5G Spectrum Auction: Bids Cross Rs 1.50 Lakh Crore Mark; UP East Sees Renewed Interest on July 31.

Naidu observed that the role of the police is of paramount importance in a rapidly changing socio-economic environment. "One of the primary reasons behind the economic progress of the State is the role of the state police in maintaining public order and social harmony, which is essential for attracting investment, growth and development in the State," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)