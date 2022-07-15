New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) A video purportedly showing a scuffle between a young woman and a man over a trivial issue inside a Delhi Metro train has gone viral on social media.

In the video, which has drawn both mirth and criticism from the Twitterati, the woman can be seen arguing over a t-shirt, which she was carrying in her hand.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: ‘Yogi Adityanath Government To Revamp Its Budget Hotels Rahi', Says State Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh.

She is also seen hitting the man. The man also hit her back, before they got off the train at a station together.

While some Twitter users jocularly called it a "couple fight" and "wild love", others sought action against people resorting to such behaviour.

Also Read | Namsai Declaration: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pema Khandu Sign Pact To Resolve Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border Issue.

"Social media me chamkne ka naya khela hai. Delhi metro management se aanurodh karunga aise Lafange yuvak yuvtiya ke upar legal action le (sic)," user @jhamintu3Mintu said in a tweet, urging the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to take action against the duo.

While it is not clear as to when the video was shot, Delhi Metro sources said: "Passengers should behave responsibly whenever they use public transport. Behaviour which in any manner would cause inconvenience or discomfort to fellow passengers should be avoided."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)