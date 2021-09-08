New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Delhi State Legal Services Authority in association with Delhi Prisons on Wednesday launched 'Vidhik Sahayak' project to help jail inmates find clerical job opportunities in legal field post their incarceration.

The project was launched at Rohini's Central Jail number 10, jail officials said.

Also Read | No Big Deal to Defeat Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, Ready to Fight. She Left the Seat … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Under the pilot project, vocational skills such as data management, basic computer skills, diary and case management along with basic knowledge of laws will be provided to the inmates.

"This project will be started as a pilot project in Central Jail number 10, Rohini, Delhi. Around 50 inmates have been enrolled for the programme. If found successful, it will be emulated in other jails of Delhi as well,” Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

Also Read | Assam Boat Tragedy: At Least 50 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Brahmaputra in Jorhat.

Kanwal Jeet Arora, member secretary, Delhi State Legal Services Authority encouraged the inmates to participate in the project in large numbers and avail the benefits for their better rehabilitation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)