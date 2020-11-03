New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna and asserted that India stands with Austria during this tragic time.

Gunmen opened fire at multiple locations across central Vienna, killing at least two people and wounding several more.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has described it as a "repulsive terror attack", according to media reports.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," he said.

