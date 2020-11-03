Jaipur, November 3: The counting of votes for six urban local bodies of Rajasthan began on Tuesday morning. The fate of candidates will be decided by evening. The voting for the six municipal corporations - Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South took place in two phases on October 29 and November 1. Rajasthan Urban Local Body Election Results 2020: How to Check Winners' List For Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota Municipal Corporations on sec.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to a report published in the Times of India, counting of votes for Jaipur’s Municipal Corporation Greater and Heritage Corporation will be held in Rajasthan College and Commerce College, respectively. Meanwhile, in North Kota, the counting of votes for 70 seats is underway at the Commerce College. In South Kota, the counting for 80 is taking place at JDB college. The counting is also underway for Jodhpur North and South municipal corporations.

The first phase of polling for the Rajasthan municipal corporation elections on Thursday saw a voter turnout of 60.42 per cent, the state election commission said. The highest voting percentage of 65.12 was recorded in Kota North Municipal Corporation, it said. Rajasthan Municipal Elections 2020: CM Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's Image at Stake in Upcoming Civic Polls.

The polling was held in Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur for Jaipur Heritage, Kota North and Jodhpur North municipal corporations. The voting percentage in Jaipur Heritage and Jodhpur North was 57.82 and 62.64 respectively, according to State Election Commissioner P S Mehra.

More than 35.97 lakh voters will elect 560 ward councillors in two phases to six newly-formed municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota. The second phase of voting took place on November 1, over 19.45 lakh voters exercised their franchise at 3,211 polling stations in 310 wards, where 1,287 candidates were in the fray.

(With inputs from PTI)

