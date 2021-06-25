New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N Patel will act as the central vigilance commissioner (CVC) in the Central Vigilance Commission, according to a Personnel Ministry notification.

The appointment was necessitated after Sanjay Kothari completed his term as the chief of the probity watchdog on Wednesday.

The President is pleased to authorise Suresh N Patel, vigilance commissioner, Central Vigilance Commission, to act as the central vigilance commissioner, with effect from the date of occurrence of vacancy that is June 24, 2021, until the appointment of the central vigilance commissioner, it said.

Kothari had joined the commission in April last year.

The commission is headed by the CVC and can have a maximum of two vigilance commissioners.

There is a vacancy of one more vigilance commissioner, in addition to Patel, in the commission.

The Personnel Ministry has already called for applications for the posts of CVC and a vigilance commissioner.

