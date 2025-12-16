Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 16 (ANI): Governor of Tripura, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, attended the observance of Vijay Diwas at the Albert Ekka War Memorial, Lichubagan, and paid rich tributes to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor recalled the historic events of 1971, stating that the region was then known as East Pakistan, where the general population faced severe harassment and oppression by the authorities of West Pakistan. To escape this injustice, many people fled their homeland and sought refuge in India.

Also Read | Watching Porn Can Land You in Legal Trouble? Scammers Impersonate CBI, Send Fake Emails Accusing Recipients of Serious Crimes; Check Modus Operandi of New Scam.

According to an official statement, the then-Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, took a historic and courageous decision to extend support to the oppressed people at the all-India level. During this period, the Mukti Bahini movement emerged, and its members arrived in Tripura, where they received active support.

"The Mukti Bahini movement emerged, and its members came to Tripura, where they were given support. The war that followed in 1971 resulted in India's victory, and around 91,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered.", he stated.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Get Relief in National Herald Case As Delhi Court Refuses To Take Cognizance of ED's Complaint.

The Governor noted that the ensuing war in 1971 culminated in a decisive victory for India, leading to the surrender of Pakistani soldiers. He emphasised that December 16 is observed every year as Vijay Diwas to remember this historic victory.

Nallu also remembered the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers of the 71st Infantry Battalion, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

"During that time, soldiers of the 71st Infantry Battalion laid down their lives for the nation. In their honour, a park named Albert Ekka Park has been dedicated, and a special light show will be organised today on this occasion.", he officially said.

He mentioned that the Albert Ekka Park is dedicated to their honour, and a special light show has been organised at the memorial as part of the Vijay Diwas celebrations.

On the occasion, the Governor expressed his heartfelt gratitude and deep respect to all the brave soldiers who are serving and who have served in the Indian Army, saluting their courage, dedication, and sacrifice for the nation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)