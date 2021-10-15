Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 15 (ANI): Sex workers in Sonagachhi in Kolkata, said to be Asia's largest red-light area, performed Debi Boron, Sindoor Khela and Dhunuchi dance on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami on Friday.

Celebrating Durga Puja for the sex workers here is like conquering a long battle as they were not allowed to organise the Puja earlier. It was only in 2013 when the sex workers of Durbar Mahila Samiti had knocked on the doors of the Calcutta High Court that gave its nod to celebrating Durga Puja.

Speaking to ANI, Vishakha Lashkar, Member of Durbar Mahila Samiti had said, "We have not been given equal rights in society. Even our children are not accepted by society. It feels we have come from a different world. It is only because we are sex workers. We work to run our family. But we should also have the right to celebrate festivals."

"We just want to spread this message that it is just a perception that sex workers should not mix with the other people. But we think we are a worker though our work is different. Every sex worker has got the right to enjoy and celebrate Durga Puja," added Lashkar.

According to mythology on the day of Vijaya Dashami, Goddess Durga annihilated the demon god Mahishasura after a fierce battle that lasted for nine days.

Vijaya Dashami is the day that also marks Durga Visarjan or the immersion of Durga idols symbolising the journey of the Goddess back to Mount Kailash after ten days of stay at her parent's house on earth.

This year Durga Puja began on Monday, October 11 (Maha Shasthi). (ANI)

