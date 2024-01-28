Ranchi, Jan 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday said the vision of Viksit Bharat could be realised through Viksit Jharkhand.

The governor made these remarks at the University Industry Government (UIG) Summit-2024 here.

The summit was organised by the Jharkhand University of Technology (JUT) in collaboration with Amity University, Jharkhand.

Radhakrishnan said it was the first time he had witnessed a programme where universities, industries, and the state government worked together to shape the future of Jharkhand under the Viksit Jharkhand-Viksit Bharat initiative.

He emphasised the importance of understanding the needs of the industry to produce students who industry-ready.

Radhakrishnan termed the summit as a step in the right direction at the right time.

The governor highlighted the need for an environment of innovation and creativity in educational and industrial institutions.

He stressed the importance of effective government policies to promote such an environment.

Radhakrishnan concluded by stating that the vision of a developed India can only be realised when Jharkhand develops.

He urged everyone to contribute to the commitment of the prime minister, who aims to make India the third-largest economy.

