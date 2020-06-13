India News | Villagers Join Hands to Restore Water Level in Pond After Thousands of Fish Die Due to Heat

Jodhpur, Jun 13 (PTI) Thousands of fish were found dead in a pond in Baori subdivision of Jodhpur on Saturday apparently after the water level receded due to the extreme heat, following which villagers pooled money to fill it with the help of water tankers.

Residents of village Soyla saw the dead fish floating in the pond, known as Ghadia Nadi, and informed the administration.

“I visited the pond today and saw the dead fish. They died due to drying up of water and heating of the rocks," Tahsildar Dhannaram Godara said.

The official said that with the help of locals he arranged 50 water tankers so that the remaining fish could be saved.

“The immediate concern was to save the remaining fish. Taking procedural measures could have taken time, which would have killed all the fish in the pond. So we decided to pool money for water and I began with Rs. 300 contribution,” Godara said.

“A total of 50 water tankers have been emptied in the pond today. The water level of the pond has now risen substantially for the remaining fish to survive comfortably”, said Godara.

Besides this, water from a tubewell and a pipeline has also been arranged to be poured into the pond after the routine supply to the villagers, so that a certain water level could be maintained in the pond.

"Since this is a rocky pond, there is no seepage of water. But evaporation is very fast in the summer,” said villager Kruparam.

He said that due to heavy rains last year, there was adequate water in the pond for the fish.

