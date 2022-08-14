Amaravati, Aug 14 (PTI): Alluri Sitarama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh received 9.09 mm of rainfall on Sunday under the influence of a depression in northwest Bay of Bengal while Parvatipuram Manyam district received 7.38 mm.

Srikakulam district received 5.51 mm, West Godavari 5.07 mm, East Godavari 4.89, Kakinada 4.47 mm and Vizianagaram 3.8 mm on Sunday, according to Met data.

Other districts received scanty rainfall.

Meanwhile, the flood in river Godavari remained steady and slowed down in river Krishna. The second warning, however, continued in place at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram.

With over 14.6 lakh cusecs still flowing in Godavari, several habitations in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru and B R Ambedkar Konaseema districts remained inundated for the fourth day.

A boat carrying drinking water to inundated villages in Konaseema overturned in the flood but the eight people in the vessel swam to safety.

NDRF and SDRF teams are still in place in the flood-hit districts to carry out relief operations, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

In river Krishna, 4.10 lakh cusecs (cubic foot of water flow per second) was being discharged from Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir.

From Dr K L Rao Sagar Pulichintala downstream, the flood discharge remained at 3.27 lakh cusecs.

At Prakasam Barrage further down in Vijayawada, the outflow reduced to 3.51 lakh cusecs on Sunday.

