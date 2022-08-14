In spirit and pride, India is commemorating 75 years of Independence. To unite the nation in the tricolour, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is underway. Indians across the country are on a spree to procure and hoist the tricolour in their homes, establishments, localities and offices. But the question remains – on Independence Day is the National Flag hoisted or unfurled? Many people believe that the terms hoisted and unfurled are synonyms, but there is a significant difference between the two.

Understanding the Difference:

On 15th August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag to honour the historical event of India’s Independence. On Republic Day, the President of India unfurls the flag on Rajpath before presiding over a parade. While both the events honour and pay respect to the national flag and might look the same in one way or another, but there are some differences in the ceremonies. Independence Day 2022: Howrah Bridge, Victoria Memorial in Kolkata Illuminate in Tricolours for Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign (Watch Video).

On Independence Day, the hoisting of the flag signifies the rise of a new nation, free from colonial domination. On Republic Day, the country celebrates the day when the Constitution was adopted.

The positioning of the flag matters a lot! One can spot the difference in unfurling and hoisting in the positioning of the flag. When the national flag hoists, it is tied and sits at the bottom of the pole. It is the Prime Minister who raises the national flag up and hoists it with the aim to honour the historical event of the day. Whereas, when the flag is unfurled on Republic Day, it is closed and tied at the top of the pole. The President unfurls it without pulling the flag up as it takes place on Independence Day.

The difference between the two ceremonies is that when India became Republic, it was already Independent.

Why the President unfurls and Prime Minister hoists?

So far, it is clear who unfurls and hoists the national flag on which occasion, but why is this order followed in India? Of course, there is stated history due to which the Prime Minister hoists the flag on Independence Day, and the President of India unfurls the Tricolour on Republic Day.

History says, on the first Independence Day, there was no President. Lord Mountbatten was still the Governor General of India, the position that was equivalent to the President and preceded it before the office was abolished. Obviously, the coloniser would not hoist the flag of a newly independent nation, and the job, therefore, fell to the one person who, it was agreed, would be the representative of the people of India – the Prime Minister.

