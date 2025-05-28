Shimla (Uttarakhand) [India], May 28 (ANI): In significant turn of events in the Vimal Negi death case, the Himachal Pradesh government has sent three senior officials, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Omkar Chand Sharma, Director General of Police (DGP) Atul Verma, and Superintendent of Police (Shimla) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi on leave.

The move, confirmed by Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, marks a sweeping disciplinary response and has triggered a bureaucratic reshuffle in the state.

"This is to confirm that ACS Home, DGP and SP Shimla have been directed to proceed on leave," Rakesh Kanwar said on Tuesday evening, following a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The meeting, which lasted over two-and-a-half hours, was attended by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary (Law) Sharad Kumar Lagwal, Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan, Secretary (Personnel) M Sudha Devi apart from Rakesh Kanwar.

According to officials, the action was prompted by mounting criticism over the handling of the investigation into the suspicious death of engineer Vimal Negi, whose body was found under mysterious circumstances earlier in March.

The action against officials have been taken following apparent indiscipline, allegations and counter allegations during the inquiry and investigations.

Allegations of administrative negligence, procedural lapses, and internal conflict within the police hierarchy had drawn sharp public and legal scrutiny.

SP Sanjeev Gandhi had accused DGP Atul Verma of interference, allegations he reiterated both in court and to the press.

The High Court ordered that the case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), emphasising the need for an impartial and thorough investigation. The CBI formally took over the case on Monday and has since registered an FIR.

The state government has taken a sweeping administrative reshuffle follows disciplinary action.

With Omkar Chand Sharma, IAS (HP:1994), now on leave, all departments under his charge Revenue, Home, Vigilance, Tribal Development, Jal Shakti Vibhag, and the chairmanship of the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board--have been reassigned.

In an official order, the state government has elevated the responsibilities of Kamlesh Kumar Pant, IAS (HP:1993), currently Additional Chief Secretary (Forests) and Financial Commissioner (Appeals). He will now also hold the charge of the Home, Vigilance, and Revenue Departments and will serve as Chairman of the State Pollution Control Board.

Further, Kadam Sandeep Vasant, IAS (HP:2008), Secretary (Technical Education) and Divisional Commissioner, Shimla, has been given additional charge of the Jal Shakti Vibhag.

Rakhil Kahlon, IAS (HP:2008), Secretary (Ayush and DT&G), has been assigned the Tribal Development Department.

Simultaneously, the government has named new officers to helm the police force.

As per a separate notification, IPS officer Ashok Tiwari (HP:1993), currently Director General, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, has been given additional charge as Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh. He will take over from Dr Atul Verma during his leave period.

IPS officer Gaurav Singh (HP:2013), Superintendent of Police, Solan, has been assigned the additional charge of Superintendent of Police, Shimla. His appointment comes amid the medical leave of SP Sanjeev Gandhi.

The government stated these changes were made "in public interest," indicating a clear effort to address the administrative turmoil and reaffirm its commitment to justice in the Vimal Negi case.

The unprecedented reshuffle, both in police leadership and civil administration, is aimed at sending signal of firm stance on bureaucratic discipline and accountability by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government. (ANI)

