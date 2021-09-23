Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 23 (ANI): Violence broke out on Thursday in Sipajhar of Darrang district in Assam during an anti-encroachment drive.

SP Darrang Sushanta Biswa Sarma said that people at the spot pelted stones and attacked police personnel.

Also Read | Connecting All Indians: Ministry of Electronics and IT Organises Strategy Workshop on Making India One of Worlds' Largest Connected Countries.

"Nine policeman were injured, I'm inquiring about the video that's doing rounds on social media," the SP said.

Assam Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass said state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the state home minister, will take action in the matter "as the public has given us the responsibility to protect Assam".

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: LeT Terror Module Busted in Bandipora District; 4 Arrested.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that CID has been asked to probe the matter and the cameraman who was seen attacking an injured man in a viral video has been arrested. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)