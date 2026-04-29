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Agency News Agency News India News | 'Violence Put Garland of Victory on BJP': Nishikant Dubey Slams Nadia Attack, Lauds Bengal BJP Workers' Hard Work Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Replying to a video on 'X' related to a BJP worker being admitted to a hospital in Nadia, Dubey said that he would go back to the booth and would return home only after ensuring the victory of the candidate. He called the West Bengal elections a "battle of ideology", adding that the incident has placed the "garland of victory" on BJP.

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday accused the All India Trinamool Congress of targeting party workers as polling for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections began.

Responding to a video on X showing a BJP worker admitted to a hospital in Nadia, Dubey described the elections as a "battle of ideology" and said the incident would strengthen the party's resolve.

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"This is Nadia--people already know who the MP here is .....He is a BJP worker. This is a battle of ideology. He will return to the booth and will go home only after ensuring the party's candidate wins. In West Bengal, lakhs of our workers were killed, jailed, and disabled, but our workers risked their lives and turned the tide. This incident of violence ended up placing the garland of victory on us," he said.

https://x.com/nishikant_dubey/status/2049319228797530319?s=20

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Meanwhile, a BJP booth worker alleged that he was attacked by a group of people linked to the Trinamool Congress in the Chapra Assembly constituency of Nadia district.

Around 5:30 a.m. on polling day, BJP polling agent Mosharraf Mir, assigned to booth number 53 under Hatra Panchayat, was allegedly assaulted with iron rods and firearms by unidentified individuals.

Police officials rescued him and admitted him to Chapra Rural Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. He has received six stitches on his head.

According to Mir, around 15 to 20 people came with weapons, including guns, sticks, and iron rods. He has demanded the arrest of the alleged perpetrators, saying that he has received multiple stitches after the alleged attack on him and others.

"Some TMC goons were hiding there. They have several cases against them. Janiallamulla is a criminal. He had a gun, and two other men also had guns. They were brandishing them. Then, about 15-20 more people came towards us. They had iron rods and canes. They first attacked me and hit me, which made me fall down. After that, they kept hitting me again and again," Mir told ANI.

He added, "They also attacked the people with me. I have six stitches on my head. I want the police to arrest them. I want justice."

Over the incident, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said, "Chhapra is a minority-dominated area where 'gundagardi' happens with help from TMC, which doesn't want any BJP booth agents present in the constituency. We are demanding strict action in this incident."

The attack took place amid the second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026.

Meanwhile, Nadia assembly constituency recorded a voting percentage of 18.50 per cent, while Purba Bardhaman stands at the top, with a voting percentage of 20.86 per cent, followed by Hooghly, which has witnessed 20.16 per cent polling until 9 am, and North 24 Paraganas recorded 17.81 per cent votes.

Kolkata North and Kolkata South have experienced 17.28% and 16.81% polling, respectively, whereas 17.76 per cent voting has taken place in Howrah.

The main fight in West Bengal in the 2026 elections is between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Earlier in the day, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari inspected the polling booths in the Bhabanipur constituency. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote at the Mitra Institute polling booth in Bhabanipur.

The second phase covers 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. The total electorate is around 3.21 crore, with 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 transgender voters.

While 142 seats are up for grabs, all eyes are on the 'Big Five' urban contests. Apart from the high-stakes seat of Bhabanipur, Tollyganj, the heart of the Bengali film industry, is a high-profile, star-studded battle. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)