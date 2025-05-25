Ayodhya, May 25 (PTI) Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, visited Ayodhya with their family on Sunday, praying at both the Ram Temple and the Hanumangarhi Temple.

Hanumangarhi Temple Mahant Sanjay Das confirmed that the celebrity couple came to the temple this morning before proceeding for the Ram Temple.

The cricketer and actress avoided interaction with the media

The visit is part of the recent spiritual spree of the couple, which has visited Mathura at least twice recently.

Kohli recently declared his retirement from the Test cricket after playing in the format for 14 years.

