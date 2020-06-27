Panaji, Jun 27 (PTI) Goa registered its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 89 people testing positive for novel coronavirus, taking the state's infection count to 1,128, an official said.

Fifty people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 706 active cases, two having succumbed to the infection, he added.

"Of the 2,237 samples tested on Saturday, 89 are positive, 1,240 negative and 908 reports are awaited. In random testing carried out in Vasco's Zuarinagar, one of the state's biggest slum pockets, 24 people were detected with the infection," the official added.

Mangor Hill in Vasco continues to be the state's biggest COVID-19 case contributor with 267 people detected with the infection so far, while 217 patients have links to the area.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1128, new cases: 89, deaths: 02, discharged: 420, active cases 706, samples tested till date: 61687.

