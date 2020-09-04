Mumbai, September 4: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his government will implement the 'My Family, My responsibility' campaign from September 15 to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) said the scheme, in its first phase, has a target to reach 2.25 crore families twice a month, for which help of NGOs and elected representatives will be taken. India Reports 83,341 COVID-19 Cases, 1,096 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Coronavirus Tally Crosses 39.3 Lakh-Mark, Fatality Toll Jumps to 68,472.

Under the new scheme, volunteers appointed by the health department will embark on a door-to-door survey and test temperature and oxygen levels of people. The teams will trace suspected COVID-19 patients and those suffering from other ailments, it said. The first phase will end on October 10 and the second phase will take place between October 12 to 24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)