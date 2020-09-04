New Delhi, September 4: India on Wednesday reported 83,341 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country's coronavirus tally crossed 39.3 lakh-mark on Friday. A total of 1,096 people succumbed to the deadly virus since Thursday morning. According to the Union Health Ministry, The total case tally stands at 39,36,748. The COVID-19 death toll in the country also mounted to 68,472. India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate at over 77 Pc; Fatality Rate Declines to 1.75 Pc: Govt.

Currently, there are 8,31,124 active cases in the country, while 30,37,152 patients have recovered or migrated to another country. As per the health ministry, the recovery rate in India is over 77 percent, while the case fatality rate in India declined to 1.75 percent. Till Thursday, a total of 4,66,79,145 samples were tested for COVID-19. Of these, 11,69,765 samples were tested on September 3, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Tweet by ANI:

India's #COVID19 tally crosses 39-lakh mark with single-day spike of 83,341 new cases & 1,096 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases, 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated & 68,472 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/YjinTx57DJ — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of India. With 18,105 new cases on Thursday, the total number of cases touched 843,844. In this western state of India, Over 25,500 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus so far. The state saw one death roughly every 4 minutes and a staggering 754 new cases added every hour, even as its recovery rate increased from 72.48 per cent to 72.58 per cent. The mortality rate stands at 3.03 per cent. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi are other worst-affected states of the country. India is the third worst-hit country in the world due to COVID-19 after the United States and Brazil. COVID-19 Patients in Home Isolation Up by 43% in Delhi with Rise in New Cases by 50%: Govt Data.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 26.2 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 867,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 26,208,690, and the fatalities rose to 867,219, the University's Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,149,265 and 186,785 respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in second place with 4,041,638 infections and 124,614 deaths.

