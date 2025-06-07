Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): In preparation for the International Yoga Day celebrations scheduled for June 21 in Visakhapatnam, the district administration has initiated plans to organise the Yoga Andhra-2025 event.

This gathering is expected to host approximately one thousand participants at the Port Stadium on Sunday.

On this day, commencing at 6:30 a.m., a total of one thousand individuals, including members of the Yoga Association, University College Dublin (UCD) constituents, individuals with disabilities, and senior citizens, will participate in the program and engage in the practice of yoga asanas, as stated in the release.

Collector M.N. has directed the district authorities to make strong arrangements in this regard. Harendhira Prasad ordered. Special orders were issued.

The concerned officials were instructed to set up a platform so that the instructors can be seen by the students at the place where the yoga asanas are performed, to provide electricity facilities and to set up a public address system.

He said that the officials should take responsibility and take steps so that everyone can participate voluntarily in the program. He advised everyone to act in a coordinated manner and make the YogaAndhra program a success. (ANI)

