The pregnant woman being carried by the villagers. (Photo/ANI)

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), August 5 (ANI): Due to the lack of roads in the remote tribal hamlet of Visakhapatnam district, a pregnant woman, after she experienced labor pain, was carried on a makeshift palanquin for nearly 12 km from her village to the nearest primary health centre at Balapam panchayat on Wednesday.

Kusangi Chendramma (22), of Tokapaadu village was carried on 'Doli' (makeshift stretcher) after labor pain due to lack of roads, As per villagers, her health condition is stable in the hospital.

The villagers made a 'Doli' and carried her to the Lothugedda Primary Health Centre under Balapam Panchayat of Chintappalli Mandal, which is 12 kilometers away from the high hills.

On their journey to the Health Care Centre, Kusangi was carried through a forest for a long time.

As Tokapaadu village is located in between hills, there was no road connectivity to the village, hence she had to be carried on 'Doli' to reach the nearest hospital.

Many times the tribals and locals have urged the government for road facilities and road connectivity for their village to the hospital so that they can avail themselves of hospital facilities during emergency times.

They have also urged the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) officials for road connectivity. (ANI)

