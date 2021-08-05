Dehradun, August 5: In a tragic incident, three people were washed away in Ganga on Wednesday after they entered the river for swimming, as per report. The trio, identified as Apoorva Kelkar, Madhushi Khursange and Malroy Dante, along with two others came to Rishikesh from Mumbai in the start of the month and were reportedly putting up at a hotel near the river. Following the accident, their accomplices told the police about the it, as per report. Himachal Pradesh: Man Drowns in Chandra Tal Lake in Spiti Valley.

Teams of SDRF, local police and Jal police have started a search operation to locate the three people drowned in the river. Muni-Ki-Reti Police Station In-charge, Kamal Mohan Singh Bhandari, told the Hindustan Times, " Karan Mishra and Nisha Goswami, who were accompanying the victims, informed us about the incident and gave us contact details of the families of their washed away friends. We have informed their families." Haryana Shocker: 2 Minor Boys Drown in Water-Filled Pit in Karnal's Uchani Village.

A similar incident was reported last month. Three men, identified as Deepak Sharma, Rajive Sharma and Aditya Dev all from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar reportedly drowned in Ganga at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. The trio decided to take a dip in the river and got washed away while bathing.

