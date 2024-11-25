Jaipur, Nov 25 (PTI) BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh was anointed as the head of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar in a ceremony in Chittorgarh fort on Monday, following the demise of his father Mahendra Singh Mewar earlier this month.

The ceremony was held in the Fatehprakash Mahal of the Chittorgarh fort and it was attended by heads of many erstwhile royal family members.

However, the occasion was clouded by the lingering feud between Mahendra Singh Mewar and his estranged younger brother Arvind Singh Mewar, who issued a legal notice against Vishvaraj's planned visit to the Eklingnath temple of the family deity and the city palace in Udaipur as part of rituals.

Both the temple and the palace are under the control of Arvind, who is the chairman and managing trustee of Shree Eklingji Trust in Udaipur.

Arvind Singh Mewar through his lawyer issued two public notices in local newspapers against Vishvaraj's planned visit.

In the notices, it was alleged that an attempt to "trespass" will be made in the name of the ceremony, and unauthorised persons would be prohibited from entering the temple and the city palace.

After the notices were issued in the morning, policemen were deployed outside the gates of the city palace to maintain law, and order.

Following the ceremony at the Chittorgarh fort, Vishvaraj Singh and his supporters reached Udaipur in the evening and were stopped at the entry gate by the district administration and police officials.

His supporters tried to cross the barricading but the police stopped them.

Senior district administration and police officials are trying to resolve the issue through dialogue with Vishvaraj and his supporters.

The public notices said that the temple trust has decided to give entry to the persons authorised by the trust. A similar notice was issued for entry to the city palace.

Earlier, the lawyer had said that legal action will be taken for forceful entry or damage to any property.

