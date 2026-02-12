Mumbai, February 12: As the massive release of over three million documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA) continues to overwhelm researchers, a new digital archive is gaining significant traction for its user-friendly approach. JPhotos, part of the broader Jmail.world suite, has emerged as a specialised database allowing the public to browse thousands of newly released images involving Jeffrey Epstein and his associates.

Launched by internet artist Riley Walz and developer Luke Igel, the platform provides a centralised hub for visual evidence that was previously scattered across thousands of difficult-to-navigate government PDF files. Who Created Gmail Lookalike Jmail.world and Why?

Navigating the JPhotos Interface in Jmail.world

JPhotos is designed to mimic the familiar interface of Google Photos, making the exploration of sensitive legal evidence more intuitive for the general public. Instead of manually downloading high-volume ZIP files from the Department of Justice (DOJ) library, users can access the database directly through Jmail.world website.

How to View the Collection:

Centralised Sidebar: On the Jmail.world homepage, a dedicated icon for JPhotos directs users to the image gallery. Here's the direct link for JPhotos.

Smart Search: The platform utilises AI-powered indexing, allowing users to search for specific names.

Contextual Tagging: Many images are linked to the specific emails or flight logs in which they were originally referenced, providing a narrative context to the photographs.

Prominent Figures and 'DOJ Disclosures'

The most recent batch of images, primarily found in a folder labelled "DOJ Disclosures," includes photographs seized by the FBI during raids on Epstein’s properties in New York and the US Virgin Islands. According to reports from Al Jazeera and The Guardian, the database includes partially redacted images featuring several global figures, including former US President Bill Clinton, US President Donald Trump, musicians Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson, and members of the British Royal Family, such as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew). It is important to note that the presence of an individual in these photographs does not inherently imply illegal activity or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. Jmail.world: How To Access Epstein Files Library, Emails, Photos and Videos.

Authentication and Safety Warnings

While Jmail.world has crossed 450 million page views as of February 2026, cybersecurity experts and the DOJ have issued warnings regarding the "purity" of the data.

Authenticity: The DOJ stated on February 12 that the public archive "may include fake or falsely submitted images" sent to the FBI as unsubstantiated tips. Users are encouraged to cross-reference JPhotos with official government document numbers.

Cybersecurity: Researchers advise against downloading executable files from unofficial mirrors of the data. Jmail.world operates as a browser-based "read-only" archive, which minimises security risks, but users should remain sceptical of sensationalist claims on social media that lack official DOJ metadata. Is Jmail.world Real or Fake? All About Gmail Lookalike That Is Making the Epstein Files Publicly Accessible.

Background: The Jmail Suite

JPhotos is part of a larger technical project by Walz and Igel that includes Jmail (a Gmail clone of Epstein's inbox), JFlights (flight tracking), and Jdrive (a Google Drive-style file explorer). The project aims to democratize access to the EFTA releases, which were originally provided by the government in a "dump" format that made a thorough journalistic review nearly impossible for the average citizen.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3

