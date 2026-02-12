Mumbai, February 12: The Maharashtra government has announced a significant extension for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC process, moving the deadline to March 31. State Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare confirmed the decision following reports that over 24 lakh beneficiaries faced payment suspensions due to technical errors and incorrectly filled forms. The extension aims to ensure that no eligible woman is deprived of the monthly INR 1,500 benefit due to procedural lapses or confusion caused by complex application questions.

Correcting e-KYC Errors Online

A major hurdle for many applicants was a confusingly phrased question in Marathi regarding government employment, which led thousands to accidentally mark themselves as ineligible.

To rectify this or complete a fresh e-KYC, beneficiaries can use the official portal at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

To rectify this or complete a fresh e-KYC, beneficiaries can use the official portal at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

Step-by-Step Online Process for Ladki Bahin Yoajan eKYC Corrections

Visit the Official Website: Go to ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in .

Access the e-KYC Portal: Click on the prominent "e-KYC" banner on the homepage.

Aadhaar Authentication: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the Captcha code, then click "Send OTP".

OTP Verification: Enter the 6-digit code sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Review and Edit: If you are an existing beneficiary with a "payment hold," check your details - specifically the family income and government employment sections - to ensure they are accurate.

Submit: Confirm the declaration and click "Submit e-KYC" to complete the verification.

Opportunity to Correct Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Until March 31

Mandatory Bank Linking (NPCI)

Even with a successful e-KYC, payments may fail if the bank account is not properly linked. The government has stressed that the benefit is disbursed via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Beneficiaries must ensure their bank account is Aadhaar-linked and NPCI-mapped. If payments are pending, residents are advised to visit their local bank branch to fill out the "DBT Seeding Form" or check their status at a Maha e-Seva Kendra.

A State-Wide Support System

Launched in June 2024, the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana provides financial assistance to women aged 21 to 65 with a total family annual income of less than INR 2.5 lakh. To date, the scheme has approved over 2.25 crore applications, spending roughly INR 3,700 crore monthly to bolster the economic independence of women across the state. The government recently scrapped a plan for physical door-to-door verification by Anganwadi workers in favour of this extended online correction window, responding to the high volume of technical complaints and the workload of local staff.

