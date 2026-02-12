New Delhi, February 12: Millions of Indian farmers are awaiting the release of the 22nd instalment (kist) of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. While the central government has yet to announce a specific date, the next disbursement of INR 2,000 is tentatively expected between late February and March 2026. This follows the 21st instalment, which was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19, 2025.

Eligibility and New Mandatory Requirements

Beyond traditional land seeding, two specific digital verifications are now mandatory:

Farmer ID: A unique digital identity linked to Aadhaar and land records is now required for continued eligibility. In 14 states - including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan - this ID is already essential for new registrations.

e-KYC Completion: All registered farmers must complete their electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification. Failure to do so will result in the 22nd instalment being withheld.

How to Complete PM Kisan e-KYC Online

Farmers can complete their verification through three primary methods:

OTP-Based (Online): Visit the PM Kisan website at pmkisan.gov.in, enter your Aadhaar number, and verify via the OTP sent to your linked mobile number. Face Authentication: Download the PM-KISAN mobile app and the Aadhaar Face RD app. Log in with your registered mobile number and use the face-scanning feature to complete verification instantly. Biometric (Offline): Visit the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) to perform fingerprint or iris authentication for a nominal fee.

Tracking Your Payment Status

Beneficiaries can independently track the status of their PM Kisan application and payments through the "Farmers Corner" on the official website.

Step-by-Step Status Check:

Go to the 'Know Your Status' section on the PM-Kisan portal.

Enter your Registration Number (if unknown, retrieve it using your Aadhaar or mobile number via the 'Know Your Registration Number' link).

Verify with the OTP sent to your registered device.

The dashboard will display your personal details, land seeding status, and whether the 22nd instalment has been processed.

PM Kisan - A Pillar of Rural Support

Launched in 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme provides INR 6,000 annually to eligible landholding farmer families, divided into three equal instalments of ₹2,000. To date, the scheme has disbursed over ₹3.70 lakh crore to more than 11 crore families. The 22nd instalment represents the first major agricultural disbursement following the 2026-27 Union Budget, which many hope will include an increase in the annual benefit amount.

